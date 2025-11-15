Georgia Dept. of Labor announces post-shutdown policies for furloughed federal workers

ATLANTA — Now that the longest federal government shutdown in United States history has ended, employees of the U.S. government are able to go back to work.

While federal workers impacted by the furlough will be getting retroactive pay for the record 43 days the government was closed, the Georgia Department of Labor says steps must be taken regarding any unemployment benefits they received during the shutdown.

Both the retroactive payment for furloughed time and repayment of unemployment benefits are required by the federal Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019.

The unemployment benefits received by furloughed workers are required to be paid back as they are considered overpayments once back-pay is issued.

GDOL said federal employees affected by the furlough and shutdown who received unemployment benefits will receive letters in the mail with the amount they were given and instructions for how to pay it back.

Payments must be made by personal or cashier check, not via debit cards, state officials said. Checks must be made payable to the Georgia Department of Labor Overpayment Unit.

