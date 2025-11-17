Clark Howard: How to avoid the ‘danger zone’ as major retailers kick off holiday sales

GEORGIA — With Thanksgiving just days away, holiday sales have kicked off early, with major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy launching November deals.

Although inflation is slowing down, consumers are still facing higher prices as they navigate the holiday shopping season.

Channel 2’s consumer advisor Clark Howard advises shoppers to ‘block out the noise’ and stick to a budget to avoid overspending during the holiday season.

Howard emphasizes the importance of having an overall budget for holiday spending, suggesting that consumers should realistically assess what they can afford to spend on Christmas and adhere to that amount.

He also advises keeping track of spending on each gift to avoid entering a “danger zone” with holiday expenses.

Howard notes that while most retailers stocked up before tariffs were implemented, consumers should prepare for sticker shock on luxury gifts.

He points out a widening gap between the prices of luxury brands and regular brands, advising budget-conscious shoppers to stick to everyday brands to stretch their dollars further.

Shoppers are encouraged to prioritize ‘must-have’ or big-ticket items and remain flexible on brands.

Tracking prices with photos or keywords can help consumers determine if a discount is truly the best price available.

