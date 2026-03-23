Cameras catch hooded thieves cutting through fence to steal copper from church A/C units

ATLANTA — A local church congregation got a little heated during Sunday service, and it wasn’t because of the excitement over the pastor’s sermon.

It was because they had no air after vandals stole the copper from their A/C units.

“A serious lack of respect for God’s house,” Horace Marcell, business manager for Cathedral of Faith Church of God in Christ, told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

Marcell was reacting after vandals came to the church in Southwest Atlanta on Avon Avenue around 6 a.m. Saturday, not seeking salvation.

Instead, they came searching for copper. And they found it.

“And they went here and cut all of the copper off the unit. Leaving us with no air,” Marcell said.

“It’s heartbreaking,” church member An’cel Davis said at the thought of not having air -- possibly for up to two months or longer.

The church said its video surveillance system captured these two hooded vandals using wire cutters to cut through the fence.

Church leaders said they then cut the lock off the fence that houses the AC units. They got inside and stole the copper and Freon.

It could cost $300,000 to repair or replace the units.

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“This is a huge setback for us financially. But we are trusting and believe in the Lord,” Mosley said.

Mosley said there was no air for the Sunday service. Video online shows him starting his sermon with his suit jacket on. Then he took it off.

“Oh, service was wonderful, but it was hot. It was hot in the sanctuary, and the heat had not arrived yet,” Mosley said.

Church leaders said the vandals also damaged the power control box.

Jones saw an HVAC repairman out assessing the damage.

The bishop said the thieves covered their faces to keep from being identified. But he said they left behind the wire cutters used to cut open the fence.

He thinks that could help police.

“I believe they are looking for fingerprints on those tools that were found,” Mosley said.

Atlanta police said they are investigating.

The church said they won’t have to just pay for new AC units; they’ll also have to pay for security to guard the property now.

This isn’t the first time being targeted by vandals.

Church leaders are hoping people in the community can help identify the vandals and help with donations to help get their A/C units repaired or replaced.

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