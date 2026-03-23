Apartment building destroyed in Union City fire; gas line also ruptured

UNION CITY, Ga. — Crews are still putting out hotspots after a fire destroyed an apartment building in Union City on Monday morning.

The Union City Fire Department arrived at the Netherley Park Apartments on Buffington Road to find a building fully engulfed.

EMS Deputy Chief James Thompkins says no injuries have been reported and every resident got out safe.

We’re working to learn how many people are now without a home, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

However, the building is a total loss. Thompkins says firefighters also encountered a ruptured gas line and a water pressure issue that impacted operations. Atlanta Gas Light has shut off the gas line.

The American Red Cross is on scene assisting. At this time, there is no count on how many people are displaced.

The fire still under investigation.

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