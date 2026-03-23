Crossing guard hit outside metro elementary school, in critical condition

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A Fayette County Schools crossing guard has been taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car on Monday.

A district spokesperson confirmed to Channel 2 Action News it happened in the crosswalk outside Kedron Elementary School.

David Spatz, known to students as Mr. Dave, suffered a head injury. An online fundraiser said he was in critical condition and “fighting for his life” at Grady Memorial Hospital.

“To the kids, he isn’t just ‘the crossing guard’- he’s Mr. Dave, the man who makes them feel seen, safe and special on their way to and from school,” they said.

The GoFundMe was started to help with medical and other related expenses.

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