Hundreds of school crossing guards hit by cars. There are likely many more

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia crossing guards direct traffic before and after school every day, creating visibility to make drivers pay attention and keep kids safe.

“They see us, you know, because we have on all these bright colors,” said Cobb County crossing guard Virgil Woods. “They just think that we just out there holding up a sign.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In 2022, a vehicle hit Woods while he was working outside Osborne High School. He spent nearly a week in the hospital.

“I didn’t have no feelings in my leg, my head was hurting, blood was running down my arm,” he said. “When they hit me, the guy said he didn’t see me because the sun was in his eyes.”

After the accident, his daughter encouraged him to follow the lead of his wife Thelma, who quit her job as a crossing guard in 2010.

“My daughter said ‘Daddy, don’t go back to work. You don’t have to go back,’” Virgil Woods said. “I said no.”

Channel 2 Action News Investigates teamed up with our sister stations across the country and the Associated Press to document crossing guard accidents in the last 10 years.

What our nationwide investigation discovered and the alarming reality no one is talking about, TONIGHT on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

©2025 Cox Media Group