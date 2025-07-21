Back 2 School: New year, new anxiety? How to help students manage stress

ATLANTA — A lot of students are excited about going back to school, but for some young people, the start of a new year could lead to anxiety, and even depression.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson spoke to leaders at the 988 crisis line about how they are hoping to help as the school year starts.

“I don’t know what would have happened if 988 wasn’t there,” Elizabeth Sullivan said.

When Sullivan first adopted her daughter, she didn’t now the mental health challenges her now 16-year-old would face.

That’s why she told Channel 2 Action News she’s grateful for 988.

“Everybody, I think feels that way at one point, you know? ‘I don’t need to be here.’ ‘What is my purpose?’” Sullivan said.

Sullivan told Wilson that she knows that start of a new school year can be a trigger.

“I think going back to school can be a challenge at every age and stage,” Sullivan said. “Whether it’s a kindergartner, to even people going off to college it can be a challenge.”

That’s why Dawn Peel, executive director of the 988 crisis line, is working to remind people that help is just a phone call away.

“They’re quickly going to assess what’s happening, determine the next appropriate best steps based on the person’s needs and their wishes,” Peel said.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), one in five children has a diagnosable mental, emotional or behavioral disorder.

Those disorders can impact students’ success in class. Sullivan told Channel 2 Action News that her daughter is in a good place now, but if she needs help, she’ll call 988.

“If you’re in crisis, if your child’s in crisis, if you just don’t know what to do, they will be able to help you figure something out,” Sullivan said.

Parents can watch for signs their children need help, like changes in appetite, sleep and mood swing.

Leaders say don’t wait for a crisis, if you or anyone you love needs help, call 988.

