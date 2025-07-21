Residents’ concerns led to major drug bust at Atlanta apartment

ATLANTA — Resident concerns led to a drug bust at an apartment complex last month, according to Atlanta police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In June 2025, residents of The Mill at Westside apartment complex on Huff Road NW began raising concerns regarding possible drug activity within the complex.

Tenants reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana and a lot of people coming in and out of a unit on the third floor, authorities said.

Between June and July, APD’s Narcotics Unit launched an operation focusing on that particular unit. During the operations, police said officers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the unit.

TRENDING STORIES:

Last Tuesday, a judge approved a search warrant for apartment 3302.

During the search, APD said they discovered the following items:

14.15 lbs. of marijuana

438 grams of MDMA

494 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

0.5 grams of Acetaminophen Oxycodone pills

14.7 grams of Dextroamphetamine pills

2.8 grams of blue M30 pills

Two 1-pint bottles of promethazine

Authorities also seized $1,340 in cash.

The tenant‘s age and identity were not released.

Atlanta officials remind residents, “If you see something, say something.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group