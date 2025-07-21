Residents’ concerns led to major drug bust at Atlanta apartment

ATLANTA — Resident concerns led to a drug bust at an apartment complex last month, according to Atlanta police.
In June 2025, residents of The Mill at Westside apartment complex on Huff Road NW began raising concerns regarding possible drug activity within the complex.
Tenants reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana and a lot of people coming in and out of a unit on the third floor, authorities said.
Between June and July, APD’s Narcotics Unit launched an operation focusing on that particular unit. During the operations, police said officers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the unit.
Last Tuesday, a judge approved a search warrant for apartment 3302.
During the search, APD said they discovered the following items:
- 14.15 lbs. of marijuana
- 438 grams of MDMA
- 494 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
- 0.5 grams of Acetaminophen Oxycodone pills
- 14.7 grams of Dextroamphetamine pills
- 2.8 grams of blue M30 pills
- Two 1-pint bottles of promethazine
Authorities also seized $1,340 in cash.
The tenant‘s age and identity were not released.
Atlanta officials remind residents, “If you see something, say something.”
