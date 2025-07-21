Ca$h Out trial: Atlanta rapper, his mother sentenced on RICO, sex trafficking charges

ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge sentenced Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out to life in prison plus 70 years days after his guilty verdict in a high-profile RICO trial.

Ca$h Out, whose real name is John Gibson, faced serious charges tied to an alleged sex trafficking enterprise that prosecutors say spanned several years.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday, a jury found him guilty on RICO and rape charges. His mother, Linda Smith, and his cousin, Tyrone Taylor, were also found guilty of RICO charges.

On Monday, the judge sentenced Gibson. Smith was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison.

Taylor also received a life sentence plus 70 years. All three will have to register as sex offenders, and they are forbidden from any contact with the victims.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group