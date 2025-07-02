Ca$h Out trial: Investigators describe arrest of Atlanta rapper

FULTON COUNTY. Ga. — Week three of testimony is continuing in the RICO case against Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out.

He, along with his mother and cousin, are accused of forcing women into prostitution.

Channel 2’s Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln said investigators detailed the moment Ca$h Out, whose legal name is John Gibson, was arrested on allegations he raped a woman.

The alleged victim testified that in less than 24 hours after meeting him and his cousin, she was raped by both men and then they attempted to force her into prostitution.

Defense attorneys spent the morning cross examining investigators.

One investigator mentioned the victim did not mention in her initial conversation the suspect had a weapon.

She testified on Tuesday that Gibson’s cash out’s cousin, Tyrone Taylor, had a gun on him when he allegedly raped her.

After months of investigating, police executed a search warrant at one of Gibson’s homes, less than a mile from where they said the rape happened.

Police say they had to use force to get Gibson out of the home.

“Someone said, ‘Y’all got to come get me,’” the investigator testified. “It didn’t sound like someone was requesting help; it sounded like defiance”

Testimony will continue Thursday.

