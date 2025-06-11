Opening statements begin in Atlanta rapper Cash Out’s sex trafficking case

ATLANTA — Opening statements began Wednesday afternoon in the high-profile sex trafficking case against Atlanta rapper John Michael Gibson, better known by his stage name Cash Out.

Gibson and two co-defendants, including his mother Lisa Smith — also known as Mama Cash— are facing serious charges, including rape, sex trafficking and luring women into prostitution.

Channel 2’s Ashli Lincoln reported the group was indicted in 2022 after a lengthy investigation.

“An elaborate enterprise,” Fulton County prosecutor Earnell Winfrey said.

Winfrey told jurors the state will present evidence of an elaborate criminal operation allegedly led by Gibson under the guise of his music career.

“The evidence will be disturbing,” Winfrey sid. “Some of these women are our most vulnerable. He lured them in, let them believe he cared and then flipped the script—pimping them out through a network tied to his music label.”

In 2022 Winfrey told Channel 2 at least two women have been rescued so far, and cited specific locations where alleged crimes occurred, including a hotel off Fulton Industrial Boulevard and a home on Alfred Avenue NW.

The home was described in the indictment as a place used for prostitution. One woman was allegedly beaten with a belt here.

Gibson’s attorney strongly denied the accusations, asserting that the rapper was focused on a successful music career dating back to 2012 and had no involvement in any criminal enterprise.

“There was no pimping and no pandering by John Michael Gibson,” the defense told the jury. “You’re not going to hear Mr. Gibson recruited her or enticed her to be pimped or pandered.”

Attorneys for all three defendants echoed the argument that the prosecution’s claims are unfounded and based on misinterpreted evidence.

