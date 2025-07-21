Man dies after someone opens fire on sports car along busy Atlanta road

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have shut down part of a busy Atlanta road to investigate a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened along MLK Jr. Drive near Lynhurst Drive in southwest Atlanta just after midnight Monday.

We’ll take you to the large crime scene, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers found a black Corvette that crashed and was riddled with bullets. Investigators said a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds died inside the car.

Investigators believe the shooting started near the intersection. A witness driving a red car who was caught in the middle of the shooting told investigators someone opened fire on the victim’s car and drove off.

Crime scene tech found shell casings scattered in the street.

Investigators are working on a motive and looking at cameras in the area that may have captured the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group