Blasting, construction to begin this week on I-285/I-20 project could impact commute

A project meant to help alleviate one of the worst bottlenecks in metro Atlanta will begin on Monday, and it could have a big impact on your morning commute.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is going to start pacing traffic near the I-285/I-20 West Interchange this week.

As part of the project, GDOT crews will begin controlled blasting within the interior parts of the interchange along the I-285 southbound to I-20 eastbound ramp.

The blasting is so that construction crews can put geotechnical borings in place, along with other utilities.

Each pacing operation will last about 20 minutes and between 10:30 a.m. and Noon, Monday through Thursday, and is expected to continue through the rest of the summer.

GDOT said if this is part of your morning commute for work, you should expect delays.

The American Transportation Research Institute has listed the interchange as one of the 10 worst bottlenecks in the country.

Besides the blasting, there will be more closures around the interchange as construction begins on the project. Here is a look at the closures:

Daytime Closures

Tuesday, July 22, through Thursday, July 24, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Daily)

Traffic pacing operation at the following location:

I-285 southbound from South Cobb Drive (mile marker (MM) 14.8) to the I-20 Interchange (MM 10)

Nighttime Closures

Monday, July 21, through Friday, July 25, 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. (Nightly)Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure at the following location:

Six Flags Parkway from Lee Industrial Boulevard (MM 0) to South Service Road (MM 1)

Monday, July 21, through Friday, July 25, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure at the following locations:

Harwell Road from Collier Drive (MM 0) to Amhurst Drive (MM 1)

Delmar Lane from Arlington Drive (MM .05) to Harwell Road (MM 1.5)

Fairburn Road from Argus Circle (MM 1) to Fairlane Drive (MM 2)

Collier Drive from Harwell Road (MM 1) to Collier Court (MM 2)

Monday, July 21, through Friday, July 25, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure at the following locations:

State Route (SR) 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard southbound from Wendell Drive (MM 2) to Shirley Drive (MM 2.5)

SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive northbound from Old Gordon Road (MM 5) to Adamsville Drive (MM 6)

Monday, July 21, through Friday, July 25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure at the following locations:

I-20 westbound from the Anderson Avenue underpass (MM 53.6) to Riverside Parkway (MM 47)

I-285 southbound from US 278/State Route 8/Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway (MM 11.8) to SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (MM 9.6)

I-285 northbound from Cascade Road (MM 7.2) to Bolton Road (MM 12.6)

Monday, July 21, through Friday, July 25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

Alternating, single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure, and single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure at the following location:

I-20 eastbound from Riverside Parkway (MM 47) to the I-285 Interchange (MM 50.5)

Monday, July 21, through Friday, July 25, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

Double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure at the following location:

I-20 eastbound from Riverside Parkway (MM 47) to the I-285 Interchange (MM 50.5)

