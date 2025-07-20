17-year-old shot in head dies in hospital, mother says

JONESBORO, Ga. — A 17-year-old shot in the head Saturday night in Clayton County has died, according to the teen’s mother.

She confirmed to Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that her son died at Grady Memorial Hospital. She did not want to give her name or identify her son.

Clayton County police were called to a home at Villa Way and Park Villa Way, just outside the Jonesboro city limits, at about 8 p.m. Saturday. That’s where they found the teen shot in the head.

“At this time, there is no suspect information and the motive for the shooting is unknown,” police said in a news release Saturday night.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that they were interviewing two people Saturday night who they think could be connected.

The teen did not live in the house where the shooting occurred, but was there to clean the gutters, his mother said. She said her son did yard and home maintenance work for people around the neighborhood. She described him as “a good kid” and doesn’t know why anyone would shoot him. She said he most recently attended Riverdale High School.

Mims also spoke with a neighbor across from the shooting scene who did not want to be identified or speak on camera.

He said the 17-year-old was well-known in the neighborhood because of all the yard work he did.

