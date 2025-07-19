Family says loved one killed by man getting off Greyhound bus, APD investigating

ATLANTA — A large police presence in downtown Atlanta has shut down several blocks of Forsyth Street.
Atlanta police are investigating an incident near the Greyhound station along Forsyth Street.
Channel 2’s Ashli Lincoln spoke with witnesses off-camera who stated they heard several gunshots go off early Saturday morning.
Loved ones of Daanthony Reeves, 45, told Lincoln he was killed by a man getting off a Greyhound bus.
Family says the suspect was trying to rob Reeves before he was shot. According to the family, the 45-year-old was hanging out in this area.
Family says they received a call around 1 a.m. that Reeves had been shot.
The investigation has caused disruption for those arriving at the Greyhound station.
APD has not released any details regarding the investigation.
This is a developing story. We’re gathering the latest details for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
