Over a dozen charged in $2.1 million fraud scheme in middle Georgia

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation that spanned 15 states led to the arrests of more than a dozen people, according to Georgia officials.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On March 20, Monroe County officials launched ‘Operation Fall Guy’ after investigating several thefts involving businesses and residents.

The investigation spanned a total of 15 states, including Georgia. Officials said multiple banks identified 57 suspects, 14 victims and a total of 272 checks had been altered.

According to authorities, the suspects tried to obtain $2.1 million

TRENDING STORIES:

Monroe County investigators have secured 123 warrants and as of Friday, 15 suspects were arrested. Their list of charges ranges from identity theft fraud, forgery and the printing of fictitious checks.

The following suspects were arrested and booked into the Monroe County Jail:

Lennel Burton, of College Park, Ga.

Demonte Grier, of Atlanta

Derrian Styles, of Atlanta

Keyon McCrary, of Atlanta

Ollicia Kennedy, of Riverdale

Ebonie Powell, of Rolesville, NC

Rashun Johnson, of Bryon, Ga.

Jemarcus Little, of Fort Valley

Ardonish Adside, of Macon

Zychenia Paschal, of Milledgeville

Arienna Yarbrough, of Eatonton, Ga

Blake Ford, of Locust Grove

Brandon McCants, of Oglethorpe, Ga.

Willie McCall, of Warner Robins, Ga.

Antonio Boston is being held at the Houston County Jail.

Arif Farooki is awaiting extradition from Ohio.

Investigators said they are still searching for 29 other suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group