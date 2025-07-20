Man charged in $35K fake land sale in middle Georgia

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested after deputies said he tried to sell a plot of land he didn’t own.

Last Monday, Monroe County deputies were contacted about a potential scheme involving a plot of land for sale in the area.

Deputies said after speaking with the victim, it was determined the suspect, Tommy Thomason, had swindled the victim out of $35,000 by selling him land that Thomason did not own.

Investigators set up a meeting with Thomason at the property.

Then, an undercover investigator posed as the friend of the victim and accompanied them to the property.

After the meeting with Thomason was complete, investigators arrested Thomason.

He was taken to the Monroe County Jail.

