Instacart driver, veteran loses part of his leg after head-on crash with wrong-way driver

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta man is facing a long road to recovery after being involved in a crash with a wrong-way driver.

Branderuiz Berry was working as an Instacart driver after being laid off when he was hit by someone speeding on the wrong side of the road, his friends wrote online.

They say the driver sped off after the crash. Channel 2 Action News is working to confirm if police are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

The U.S. Navy veteran lost a quarter of his leg, suffered two broken femurs and had a blood clot in his lungs, his friends said.

"Berry is the kind of person who would give you the shirt off his back without hesitation. A selfless, gentle soul, he’s an avid cat lover and a Navy veteran doing his best to adjust to civilian life. He’s someone who shows up for everyone around him," friends wrote in a GoFundMe campaign.

The community has already started to rally behind Berry, collecting more than $7,500 in an online fundraiser.

To help offset Berry’s medical expenses, including a prosthetic leg and extensive physical therapy, click here.

