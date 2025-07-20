19-year-old killed while walking home from Georgia barbershop

ALBANY, Ga. — Police in middle Georgia are investigating a shooting that killed a 19-year-old who was walking home earlier this month.

Albany police say Jamarion King was shot and killed in broad daylight on July 3.

King’s family told WALB that he was walking home from the barbershop with a friend when shots rang out.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Earlier this week, police named Kayveon Lyles, 20, and Jaquan McIntyre, 17, as suspects. Jaquan Jordan, 21, was also named a person of interest.

They added that Markelvin Hicks, 22, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, three counts of aggravated assault and more.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police are also investigating the deadly shooting of Patricia Duncan, a 52-year-old woman shot and killed while sitting on her porch just hours after King’s death.

Investigators say they believe the two shootings are connected, but have not named any suspects in Duncan’s death.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group