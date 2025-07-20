Teen held at gunpoint as burglars take valuables from west Georgia home

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange police are investigating a home invasion while a teenager was home alone.

Police say the teenager was at home Wednesday night when several armed burglars forced their way into the home.

The teenager was held at gunpoint and forced to hand over valuable items to the burglars, police said.

After getting enough items, the burglars ran from the home.

They did not comment on what was taken or how many suspects broke into the home.

There is no word on who the suspects may be.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should call LaGrange police at 706-883-2658.

