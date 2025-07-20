Power Stick deodorant sold nationwide being recalled

ATLANTA — A popular deodorant brand sold nationwide is facing a major recall.
Tens of thousands of cases of Power Stick deodorant are being voluntarily recalled due to a manufacturing issue.
The recall affects a total of 67,214 cases that were sold across the country, the FDA enforcement report says.
The affected products include Power Stick for her roll-on Antiperspirant Deodorant Powder Fresh, Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Spring Fresh and Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant, all of which were the 1.8 oz. size.
It’s unclear what manufacturer issue led to the recall.
