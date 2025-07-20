Delta pilot forced to make ‘aggressive maneuver’ to avoid mid-air collision with B-52 bomber

ATLANTA — It was a close call for a Delta regional jet pilot who said he had to make an “aggressive maneuver” to avoid a mid-air collision with a B-52 bomber.

The SkyWest jet was coming in for a landing in Minot, North Dakota, on Friday when the jet nearly collided with the massive military plane.

ABC News obtained video from passengers on board who recorded the apology the pilot made after landing safely at the airport.

“Given his speed ... I don’t know how fast they were going, but they were a lot faster than us, I felt it was the safest thing to do to turn behind it,” the pilot said. “So sorry about the aggressive maneuver, it caught me by surprise, this is not normal at all. I don’t know why they didn’t give us a heads up, because the Air Force base does have radar ... long story short, it was not fun, but I do apologize for it, and thank you for understanding. Not a fun day at work.”

It remains unclear how close the jets got to actually colliding or if any alarms went off in the cockpit to warn the pilots.

Minot is home to an Air Force base. So far, the Air Force has not released any information about the incident.

In a statement, SkyWest said:

“SkyWest flight 3788, operating as Delta Connection from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Minot, North Dakota, landed safely in Minot after being cleared for approach by the tower but performed a go-around when another aircraft became visible in their flight path. We are investigating the incident.”

