Search continues for shooters after GA teen killed walking home from barber shop

ALBANY, Ga. — South Georgia police have announced the arrest and identified two other suspects they say shot an Albany teen as he was walking home from a barber shop.

Albany police announced earlier this week that they had arrested one person and identified two other suspects wanted in the killing of Jamarion King,19.

King had just left a barber shop on July 3 when he was gunned down.

On Wednesday, Albany police said Markelvin Hicks had been taken into custody and charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.

Police said they are still searching for Kayveon Lyles, 20, and Jaquan McIntyre, 17. Investigators said they have been identified as the shooters.

They also listed Jaquan Jordan, 21, as a person of interest in the case.

Investigators said they have “worked strategically and tirelessly to move this case forward through the use of surveillance footage, witness interviews, forensic analysis, the real-time information center, criminal analysts, and Flock cameras.”

As for King’s family, they remember Jamarion as a loving person.

“I used to keep Jay all day every day, and he didn’t do nothing but smile, and he was respectful,” Eric King, Jamarion’s uncle, told WRDR-TV.

The Albany Police Department is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to more arrests in the case.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-302-0756.

