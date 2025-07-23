Clark Howard: Here’s how to shop for back to school supplies on a budget

Parents are looking for ways to cut costs as they get their kids ready to go back to school. Channel 2 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard said prices are a bit higher this year, but there are still deals to be found.

Nearly three out of four families expect to spend the same or more on back-to-school supplies this fall, according to a survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Juliano is one of those parents.

“Cost is going way high, like recently it’s a concern, I think, for every family. That’s for real,” he said.

According to a National Retail Federation survey, 26% of families began shopping for school supplies as early as June, with 74% of these early shoppers citing tariff concerns as a primary reason.

Alethea Thomas, a grandmother from Daytona, Florida told Channel 2 she’s not worried.

“Don’t think it’ll affect us drastically just yet, but I know it’s coming,” she said.

