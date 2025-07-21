Looking for college scholarships? Start applying early and often

ATLANTA — Kyla Marks, a dental student at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, has managed to graduate debt-free, thanks to over $700,000 in scholarships she received over the past eight years.

Marks, who is entering her fourth year of dental school, has avoided the typical financial burden associated with higher education, which can average $296,500 for dental school, according to the Education Data Initiative.

Her success in securing scholarships has left her with a student debt balance of zero.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Consumer Adviser Clark Howard said while graduating with a zero balance is not possible for everyone, it should be the goal.

“Student loan debt can drastically affect when you can buy a home, save for retirement or afford to live,” Howard said.

“Zero dollars, zero dollars, I don’t owe nobody anything,” Marks said, emphasizing her debt-free status.

“I famously call her my momager,” Marks said, crediting her mother, Trinity Chandler, for guiding her path.

TODAY AT 5 ON CHANNEL 2: Clark Howard has the keys to landing scholarship payouts to help you graduate debt free.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group