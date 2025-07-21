Back to School: DeKalb health department extends clinic hours for student immunizations

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — As we count down the days before kids head back to school, getting them ready often means getting them caught up on their vaccinations.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson learned how one local county is making sure everyone has time to get that done.

The DeKalb County Health Department is working overtime to make sure school-aged students in the state’s third largest district have time to get vaccinated before school begins.

“In the grand scheme of things...immunization helps protect everyone," said Eric Nickens with the health department.

But regular clinic hours may not work for parents who have to work.

“This is our holiday season so to speak ... and everybody is jamming our health centers trying to get things done,“ Nickens said.

So, the clinics are staying open late on a rotating basis every Tuesday until school begins with no appointment required.

“We highly recommend that everyone just walk in at this time,“ Nickens said. ”Expect a wait ... because everyone else is trying to take care of the same thing."

Whatever the season’s illness may be, Nickens said it’s best to prepare early.

“You’ll save yourself some stress. You’ll save us some stress as well," he said.

