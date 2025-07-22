Parents in metro Atlanta city can get discount on bills by sending kids to school

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Parents in College Park are being offered an incentive to make sure their kids are in the classroom when school starts back.

The city announced plans to offer families a discount on their August utility bill simply by sending their children to school.

Families are being offered a 15% discount on their utility bill if their student is enrolled and present at school from Aug. 4 to 11.

"If your child misses the first week of school, their school could lose funding and teachers," the city wrote in a statement.

The discount is part of Fulton County’s “First Day Fulton” initiative.

To get kids and families excited about the new school year, there is a back-to-school pep rally being hosted on Saturday afternoon.

The event with community resources, free back-to-school supplies and more is being hosted at Rivertown High School in Sandy Springs and the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

