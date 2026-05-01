Atlanta Hawks eliminated by New York Knicks in worst playoff loss in franchise history

ATLANTA — The New York Knicks eliminated the Atlanta Hawks, 140-89, in Game 6 of the NBA Playoffs first round on Thursday night.

The Hawks lost by 51 points, the worst playoff loss in franchise history. The NBA record for largest margin in a playoff loss is 58 points.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein will have reaction from the Hawks players on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

The Knicks scored 83 points in the first half, including 40 in the first quarter, while the Hawks couldn’t find their footing with only 36 points.

It was the largest halftime deficit in NBA playoffs history.

Just before halftime, Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu and New York’s Mitchell Robinson got into a fight after a free throw attempt. Both Daniels and Robinson were ejected.

Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu and Mitchell Robinson get into it after a free throw attempt. pic.twitter.com/3Cty53JrkG — Luke Hetrick (@LHSportsTV) May 1, 2026

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