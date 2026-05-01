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Atlanta Hawks eliminated by New York Knicks in worst playoff loss in franchise history

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks - Game Six ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 30: Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks and Jalen Johnson #1 of the Atlanta Hawks fight during the second quarter in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com

ATLANTA — The New York Knicks eliminated the Atlanta Hawks, 140-89, in Game 6 of the NBA Playoffs first round on Thursday night.

The Hawks lost by 51 points, the worst playoff loss in franchise history. The NBA record for largest margin in a playoff loss is 58 points.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein will have reaction from the Hawks players on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

The Knicks scored 83 points in the first half, including 40 in the first quarter, while the Hawks couldn’t find their footing with only 36 points.

It was the largest halftime deficit in NBA playoffs history.

Just before halftime, Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu and New York’s Mitchell Robinson got into a fight after a free throw attempt. Both Daniels and Robinson were ejected.

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