Georgia man caught after stealing, selling jailed woman’s car for $700, police say

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 32-year-old man, Cameron Spires, has been arrested and charged with theft by conversion for allegedly selling a tan 2005 Lexus RX that did not belong to him.

The car belonged to a woman who was in jail.

Detectives traced the sale, and the vehicle was recovered by the Douglas Police Department.

Spires is accused of selling the tan 2005 Lexus RX for $700.

The Douglas Police Department recovered the vehicle during a traffic stop.

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The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, which led the investigation, noted that the vehicle was sold while its legal owner was in jail.

The recovered tan 2005 Lexus RX is currently being held until it can be returned to its rightful owner.

According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, additional charges are pending against Spires.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at 912-384-4227.

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