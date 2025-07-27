New food facility bringing more than 630 jobs to north GA county

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Thursday that a leading food company will invest $400 million in a new multi-phase prepared foods facility in north Georgia.

Pilgrim’s new facility will bring more than 630 new jobs, once at full capacity, to Walker County.

Pilgrim’s currently supports an estimated 7,500 jobs at its seven food production facilities in Georgia, as well as supporting facilities like feed mills and hatcheries.

The new facility in LaFayette, Georgia, will produce a variety of fully cooked chicken products.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The project is expected to begin construction this fall and be completed in 2027.

Hiring will also begin in 2027 when the first phase of construction is completed.

You can learn more and apply for jobs at jobs.pilgrims.com.

The company employs over 61,000 people across 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, the Republic of Ireland, and continental Europe.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group