‘Late to new job:’ 22-year-old Duluth driver clocked going nearly double the speed limit

DULUTH, Ga. — A driver was arrested after speeding in Gwinnett County earlier this week, according to Duluth officials.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ofc. Burnham pulled the 22-year-old driver over on Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth police said.

According to a photo of the Lidar, the driver was going 87 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone.

When police asked the driver why they were speeding, they explained it was all because they were late to their new job.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Being late to work isn’t an excuse to drive recklessly,” DPD said.

The driver was arrested and charged with speeding and reckless driving. Their identity was not released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group