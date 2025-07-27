‘Late to new job:’ 22-year-old Duluth driver clocked going nearly double the speed limit

DULUTH, Ga. — A driver was arrested after speeding in Gwinnett County earlier this week, according to Duluth officials.
Ofc. Burnham pulled the 22-year-old driver over on Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth police said.
According to a photo of the Lidar, the driver was going 87 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone.
When police asked the driver why they were speeding, they explained it was all because they were late to their new job.
“Being late to work isn’t an excuse to drive recklessly,” DPD said.
The driver was arrested and charged with speeding and reckless driving. Their identity was not released.
