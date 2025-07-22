Man accused of enticing Coweta Co. child through Fortnite

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A 59-year-old Florida man was recently arrested after he was accused of child enticement.

The investigation began on June 20, when Coweta County deputies were called to a home on Walt Sanders Road regarding an incident involving the enticing of a minor.

Investigators said Stanley Seago, 59, of Fla., initiated contact with a child on Fortnite.

According to authorities, the two switched over to text messages.

While details of the messages were not released, Coweta investigators said Seago and the child never met.

Seago was arrested on July 8 and booked into the Coweeta County Jail.

He’s charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and child sexual exploitation.

Neither the child’s age nor identity was released. The investigation is ongoing.

