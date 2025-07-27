Former GA resort employee accused of stealing over $90,000 from job

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A resort and gardens employee is off the job after she swindled her employer out of thousands of dollars, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

In February, Pine Mountain police asked the GBI to investigate the theft of funds by an employee from Callaway Resort and Gardens.

The GBI said Jessica Steele, 42, of Hamilton, Ga., stole more than $90,000 from Callaway Resort and Gardens while employed from January 1, 2020, to January 28, 2022.

Steele turned herself in and was booked into the Harris County Jail on July 14. She has since bonded out.

Anyone with any information about this case can call the GBI Regional Office in Columbus at 706- 565-7888.

