2 rescued from Chattahoochee after tubes began deflating

ATLANTA — Two people had to be rescued from the Chattahoochee River Saturday night after their inflatable tubes began to deflate.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Jeff Cutrer said the call came in at around 10 p.m. from the two males who got stranded on the river after dark.

Cutrer said the two had "no personal floatation devices other than some inner tubes and needed our assistance to get out of the river."

He said the effort was a coordinated effort between the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department Swift Water Team, the Atlanta Police Aviation Unit and the Cobb County Swift Water team.

Using drone technology and the Atlanta Police Department’s Phoenix helicopter, responders pinpointed the victims’ location despite dense fog and darkness.

Both individuals were safely rescued and turned over to emergency medical services with no reported injuries.

Cutrer emphasized that when it comes to safe river recreation, “preparedness is always the key.”

He said those out on the river should make sure to have personal floatation devices on hand and “are able to help yourself if you get in a situation where you’re losing air in an inner tube.”

Also, don’t stay out after dark. “Plan ahead and make sure you got plenty of time to get off the river,” Cutrer said.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out for additional information.

