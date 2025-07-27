Georgia man drowns while retrieving piece of his boat that broke off

HARRISON, Tenn. — A 51-year-old Georgia man drowned after he jumped into a river to retrieve a piece of his boat, according to ABC-affiliate WTVC.
WTVC reports that on Saturday, rescue crews began searching the Chickamauga Reservoir after a report of a drowning in Harrison, Tenn.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told WTVC that someone jumped from a boat and did not resurface.
Around 8:30 p.m., the TWRA confirmed to WTVC that the victim was recovered from 15 to 18 feet of water.
WTVC reports the victim, identified as a 51-year-old man from Rock Spring, Georgia, jumped into the water to retrieve a piece of his boat that had broken off.
He was not wearing a life jacket, according to WTVC. His idenity has not yet been released.
