Georgia man drowns while retrieving piece of his boat that broke off

HARRISON, Tenn. — A 51-year-old Georgia man drowned after he jumped into a river to retrieve a piece of his boat, according to ABC-affiliate WTVC.

WTVC reports that on Saturday, rescue crews began searching the Chickamauga Reservoir after a report of a drowning in Harrison, Tenn.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told WTVC that someone jumped from a boat and did not resurface.

Around 8:30 p.m., the TWRA confirmed to WTVC that the victim was recovered from 15 to 18 feet of water.

WTVC reports the victim, identified as a 51-year-old man from Rock Spring, Georgia, jumped into the water to retrieve a piece of his boat that had broken off.

He was not wearing a life jacket, according to WTVC. His idenity has not yet been released.

