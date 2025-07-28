At least 1 dead, 10 injured after mass shooting on Edgewood Ave

ATLANTA — Atlanta police confirmed that one man died and 10 people are in the hospital after a mass shooting in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue around 1:27 a.m. Monday. Police said officers arrived less than a minute later since it’s an area where they usually patrol.

Officers said they found one person, a 27-year-old man, on the ground who died from his injuries.

APD confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that 10 other people were shot and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. APD said one person is in surgery, but all the injured victims appear to be stable. The victims are between the ages of 18 and 29.

Channel 2’s Darryn Moore spoke with a witness, who did not want to be identified, who said chaos unraveled when a group of men opened fire on several people. She said right before the shooting, she called 911 when she saw several guys jump out of a truck with guns.

At this time, authorities don’t know how many shooters and investigators are working to find out what triggered the violence.

This is a developing story. We’ll take you LIVE to the large police scene on Channel 2 Action News This AM.

