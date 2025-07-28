2 shot, including juvenile, outside rental home in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on Monday morning.

The shooting happened along Chappell Road in northwest Atlanta just after 3 a.m.

Police told Channel 2 Action News This Morning that both victims are stable. Paramedics took one victim to Grady Memorial Hospital and the second to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital.

Police have not said what led to the shooting. Parents told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach that there was a party at a rental home when shots were fired.

