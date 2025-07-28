Extreme heat warning issued for east GA, heat advisory for metro Atlanta

The hottest weather of the year so far arrives this week with alerts in effect for the dangerous heat.

An extreme heat warning has been issued for Greene, Jasper, Morgan and Putnam counties for the potential of heat index values up to 112 degrees.

A heat advisory has also been issued for most of north Georgia. The combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like 105-109 degrees.

Both alerts will go into effect at 11 a.m. Monday and last through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Here are ways to combat the heat.

Wear lightweight or moisture wicking clothing.

Take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water

Limit your time outdoors. Plan activities during the early AM or evening hours

