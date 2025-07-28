Alzheimer’s research at Emory shows promise in slowing disease

Families across Georgia are finding new hope in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, thanks to promising treatments at Emory’s Goizueta Brain Health Institute.

The treatment involves antibodies that target and remove amyloid plaques from the brain, potentially slowing the progression of mild symptoms of Alzheimer’s if administered early enough.

“When you administer these anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies, it will go in and literally clear that amyloid out of your brain,” Dr. James Lah told Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer.

