Falcons legend Deion Sanders says he is cancer free after bladder removal surgery

BOULDER, Colo. — Atlanta Falcons legend and Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders revealed on Monday that he battled bladder cancer.

During a news conference on Monday, Sanders said doctors found a tumor on his bladder and he had surgery to remove it. His medical team sat beside Sanders and said he is now “cured from the cancer.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sanders urges everyone to make sure they are keeping up with their medical checkups.

“If it wasn’t for me getting tested for something else, they wouldn’t have stumbled up on this. And make sure you go to get the right care. Because without wonderful people like this, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here today because it grew so expeditiously I could say. But please get yourself checked out,” Sanders said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sanders said he will return to the sidelines this fall. He thanked his medical team and God for getting him through this “tremendous journey.”

“Slowly but surely, I built myself back up to where I’m able, I’m strong, I’m ready,” he said. “You have no idea how good God has been for me to be here. You have no idea.”

Colorado opens the season against Georgia Tech on Aug. 30.

©2025 Cox Media Group