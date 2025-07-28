Political ad for Mike Collins misspells Georgia: ‘Georiga, let’s ride’

ATLANTA — U.S. Rep. Mike Collins made his run for Senate official on Monday, and in an ad posted to the “Mike Collins War Room” account on X, there was a bit of a mistake.

At the end of the video posted on Sunday, it ends with the words “Georgia, Let’s Ride.” But the word Georgia is spelled wrong. The text actually reads: Georiga.

Mike Collins is ready to put the hammer down and get it done. pic.twitter.com/lgmJcHBd9k — Mike Collins War Room (@TeamOverhaulGA) July 27, 2025

The X account says it is the “Official team account for @MikeCollinsGA campaign.”

Collins’ entry into the race was far from unexpected, with him hinting at it for several months.

He now joins U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter to try to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Collins is known for sponsoring the Laken Riley Act, which requires ICE agents to detain undocumented immigrants charged with theft.

Collins’ district stretches across 18 different Georgia counties from the suburbs of Atlanta to Athens.

Riley was killed by an undocumented immigrant while running on the UGA campus last February.

Collins said in a July 8 video posted to social media: “I am going to continue to talk with President Trump and his team just about where we can be the best, beneficial, most help in this mission to make sure we get a Republican in the U.S. Senate from Georgia.”

Both Collins and Carter are looking to get Trump’s endorsement in the race.

