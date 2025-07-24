Insurance Commissioner John King suspends campaign for U.S. Senate

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner is stepping out of the race for U.S. Senate, saying he sees “little path forward to the nomination.”

John King announced in May that he was going to join the ever-growing list of Republicans looking to unseat current Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.

In a statement posted to social media, King announced on Thursday that he was suspending his campaign.

“I’ve spent my entire life in the arena as a lawman, soldier, and first Hispanic elected statewide in Georgia, and I’m not done yet. I’m running for re-election as Insurance Commissioner to finish the job I started six years ago, and I’m going to do everything I can to keep Georgia’s state offices red,” King said.

King served in the US Army National Guard and later became an officer with the Atlanta Police Department and the Doraville Police Department.

Doraville promoted King to its chief of police, a role that he served for 17 years.

Kemp appointed King as Georgia Insurance Commissioner when former commissioner Jim Beck was removed in 2019.

He won re-election in 2022, becoming the first Hispanic statewide elected official in Georgia history.

King said he will back whoever wins the Senate Republican nominee, “who supports President Trump’s agenda.”

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter is the top Republican candidate at the moment running in the race. U.S. Rep. Mike Collins appears to be close to announcing his run in the race.

Whoever wins the nomination will take on Ossoff, who already has amassed a large war chest for his campaign.

Ossoff has raised over $10 million for the quarter and has more than $15 million in the bank, according to Newsweek.

Carter has raised just over $1 million, along with a $2 million loan, and ended the quarter with about $4 million.

King had only raised $520,000 and ended the quarter with $450,000 in his coffers.

