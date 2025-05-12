Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King enters US Senate race

Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King launched his campaign for US Senate on Monday.

King joins Rep. Buddy Carter as the only candidates so far to enter the GOP primary. Gov. Brian Kemp and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene are the notable names who have decided not to run.

The primary winner will face Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff for his seat in Nov. 2026.

King served in the US Army National Guard and later became an officer with the Atlanta Police Department and the Doraville Police Department.

Doraville promoted King to its chief of police, a role that he served for 17 years.

Kemp appointed King as Georgia Insurance Commissioner when former commissioner Jim Beck was removed in 2019.

He won re-election in 2022, becoming the first Hispanic statewide elected official in Georgia history.

On his campaign website, King lists border security, immigration and national security among his top issues.

"I’ve served in combat zones around the world, been shot in the line of duty, and arrested and deported criminals here illegally,“ King’s website states. ”I’m running for the U.S. Senate to give President Trump reinforcements from a lawman and soldier who knows how to get things done."

