Rep. Mike Collins posts video on social media hinting at Senate run against Ossoff

ATLANTA — In what seems to be an ever-growing field of candidates, it appears that Rep. Mike Collins is close to making it official that he’ll run for Senate, hoping to take on current Sen. Jon Ossoff and take back his seat for Republicans.

In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, it shows the words “Who can beat Jon Ossoff?” It then goes on to show a picture of President Donald Trump saying Collins’ name.

The message on the post says “Tire kicked. Fueling up.”

The end of the video says, “Stay tuned.”

While the video doesn’t say officially that he is running, it is clear that the announcement is forthcoming.

Collins will be joining an already crowded race to take on Georgia’s Democratic junior Senator, Ossoff.

RELATED STORIES:

The biggest names on the Republican ticket so far are Rep. Buddy Carter and State Insurance Commissioner John King.

Carter has already started running ads, deeming himself the “MAGA Warrior.”

It appears from the video that Collins posted that he too will be trying to curry favor from Trump in his bid for Senate.

So far, no Republican has come close to Ossoff’s fundraising in the race. From April to June of this year, Ossoff has raised over $10 million for the quarter, and has more than $15 million in the bank, according to Newsweek.

Carter has raised just over $1 million, along with a $2 million loan, and ended the quarter with about $4 million. King has raised $520,000 and ended the quarter with $450,000 in his coffers.

So far, early polls have Ossoff with leads over Carter and King.

©2025 Cox Media Group