Octopus grabs boy at aquarium interactive exhibit, leaving him with bruises

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A visit to the San Antonio Aquarium turned into a surprising encounter for Britney Taryn and her sons when an octopus grabbed her 6-year-old son Leo’s arm on July 14.

At an interactive exhibit where they were encouraged to touch the octopus, it wrapped its tentacles around Leo’s arm and wouldn’t let go, prompting Taryn to call for help.

Employees eventually used ice packs to distract the octopus and free Leo after about five minutes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I did ask him if it hurt. He said no. His biggest concern was for the octopus,” said Britney Taryn, Leo’s mother.

Craig Pelke, director of Ectotherms at the San Antonio Zoo, stated, “I would say not. Based on my experience with octopus and what I saw, I would say the octopus was possibly overstimulated.”

Taryn said her family had interacted with the octopus for years and was shocked by the incident. The octopus left suction bruises on Leo’s arm, but the 6-year-old expressed concern for the octopus rather than pain.

Taryn noted that the octopus is senescent, meaning it is nearing the end of its life, and her family went to say goodbye to it for closure.

The San Antonio Aquarium has not responded to requests for comment regarding the incident.

The aquarium passed its latest inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, indicating compliance with regulations.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group