Mother and daughter pulled from water in Stone Mountain Park; neither could swim

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A woman was pulled from the water in Stone Mountain Park on Saturday after she jumped in after her daughter. Neither of them could swim.

According to Stone Mountain Police Department spokesperson John Bankhead, the family was relaxing on a large granite rock near the water when the daughter, who couldn’t swim, took off her shoes and slipped into the lake.

The mother, who also couldn’t swim, jumped in after the girl to try and save her, followed by her son, who could swim.

The boy managed to get the girl out of the water, but couldn’t get to his mother, as she was too far out in the water.

Park police received an emergency call at about 3:05 p.m.

When an officer arrived, the boy and his father had pulled the woman close to the bank, where the officer pulled her out of the water.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue crews responded to the park and performed CPR on the woman.

“The officer at the scene also tried CPR on the mother, but it really doesn’t look good at this point,” Bankhead told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Both the mother and the daughter were taken to nearby hospitals by separate ambulances.

Bankhead said the daughter seems to be OK and was just being evaluated.

The condition of the mother is unknown at this time.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group