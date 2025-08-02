Army officer convicted of trying to sexually assault child

FORT GORDON, Ga. — A U.S. Army officer who was caught in a Hall County undercover sting operation has been found guilty of a child sex crime.

Last February, the HSCO arrested 16 people during an undercover sting operation targeting people who they say used the internet for illegal sexual activity.

Among those arrested was Lt. Col. Rene Gamara, 45, of Bonaire, Ga.

According to officials, Gamara, a U.S. Army Reserve officer on active duty serving at Fort Gordon, communicated online with an HSCO deputy posing as a 14-year-old girl. Authorities said he traveled over two hours from Martinez, Ga., to Braselton, Ga., to meet the child in person.

When Gamara arrived at the meet-up location, he was arrested. Officials said the 45-year-old was found with condoms with the intent to have sexual intercourse with the child.

On July 22, he was convicted of attempting to sexually assault a child. He was found not guilty of attempting to sexually abuse a child by indecent communication. He was sentenced by a military judge to three years in jail and discharged from the Army.

“This verdict ensures accountability, removes his opportunity to receive retirement benefits, and sends a clear message that those who seek to exploit children will be brought to justice,” said Maj. Steven Poland, prosecutor, Second Circuit, Army OSTC.

