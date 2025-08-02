Sheriff’s office escorts children of fallen Paulding County deputy on the first day of school

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The first day of school can be difficult, but even tougher for children who lost a parent in the line of duty. However, those in uniform came to help.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It was an emotional morning filled with both tears and hope, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said.

A group of deputies from the sheriff’s office escorted the children of slain Dep. Brandon Cunningham on their first day of school.

“Our law enforcement family stands together—not just in times of service, but in moments of profound loss and healing," PCSO said.

The sheriff’s office shared heartfelt words with Cunningham’s children.

“Your father’s courage and kindness live on in you, and you will always have a family here to support you,” the PCSO said.

RELATED STORIES:

The 30-year-old deputy was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic dispute call in August 2024.

In the 190-year history of the PCSO, Cunningham is the first deputy in the history of the department to lose their life in the line of duty.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group