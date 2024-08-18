Metro Atlanta sheriff’s office identify shooter who ambushed, killed deputy

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of Deputy Brandon Cunningham, who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic dispute call.

PCSO officials say just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Cunningham and his partner were ambushed while responding to the domestic call at 30 Foggy Creek Lane in Hiram, in the Harmony Creek Subdivision.

Officials say as soon as Cunningham got out of his car, he was met with gunfire and never saw who fired the shots at him as he was immediately shot by 42-year-old James Samuel Atkins.

52-year-old Kim Thao Vu was also shot by Atkins, her husband, as she was trying to leave the home after Cunningham was shot. She was taken to an Atlanta area hospital where she is stable, but her condition remains serious.

Deputies were able to use the sheriff’s office armored vehicle to get Cunningham away from the scene and into an ambulance, however, he died at the hospital last evening.

Metro area SWAT teams arrived on scene to capture Atkins, making entry into the home, but once they made it inside, Atkins was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“We lost a hero last night,” PCSO Sheriff Gary Gulledge said. “Brandon was a great deputy and a hard worker. My heart breaks for his family, friends, and our staff. This senseless act of violence will never be understood. Brandon was 30 years old and leaves behind two children. Please pray for us as we navigate uncharted waters.”

In the 190-year history of the PCSO, Cunningham is the first deputy in the history of the department to lose their life in the line of duty.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is taking over the investigation. No future updates are planned until the GBI can complete its independent investigation.

Anyone interested in donating to Cunningham’s family, you’re asked to do so through Paulding Public Safety Appreciation, Inc. (PPSA). PPSA is a 501(c)3 non-profit; all donations are tax-deductible.

The point of contact for PPSA is PPSA President Jaid Ison. He can be reached at info@pauldingpsa.org or (706) 622-7011.

PCSO Lieutenant Tracy Brown has been designated as the family liaison. Anyone wishing to assist the family is asked to contact LT Brown at tbrown@paulding.gov or (770) 443-3010.

