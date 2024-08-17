Man who shot, killed woman at Macon gas station dead after chase into metro Atlanta

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The man sought in a murder investigation in Bibb County on Friday took his own life after a police chase that ended in Henry County.

GBI officials tell Channel 2 Action News that 44-year-old Wayne Fuller, of Macon took his own life after killing a woman at a Macon gas station just before 11 a.m.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials told WGXA that the shooting happened at the Fast Trip located in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive and Macon-Bibb 911 Center got the call about a person shot at around 11:07 a.m.

When BCSO deputies arrived to the scene, they found 51-year-old Cotina Louise Fuller dead from a gunshot wound.

At around 2 p.m. on Friday, a Spalding County Sheriff’s Office deputy received a be on the lookout for a car connected with a homicide in Bibb County. The deputy spotted Fuller’s vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop.

Fuller reportedly drove away from the deputy, and the deputy pursued the car into Henry County where other agencies joined the pursuit. The deputy performed a PIT maneuver, stopping the vehicle.

Deputies and officers approached the vehicle and saw blood on the inside of the car and suspected the driver may have been injured or dead.

However, Fuller was found inside of the car with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Deputies provided aid, but Fuller died from his injuries.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation into the incident. Once complete, the case will be given to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office for review.

No deputies or officers were injured.

